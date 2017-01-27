UPDATE: Local police involved in high-speed pursuit

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a high-speed pursuit through Grayson County on Thursday evening, Jan. 26.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy Joey Beasley called Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins to request permission to pursue a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado he had been attempting to stop on Hardin Springs Road.

The pursuit began on Hardin Springs Road and briefly left Grayson County before the Chevrolet turned left onto Salt River Road and back into Grayson County, according to Chaffins.

The Chevrolet then turned right onto St. Paul Road toward the Mount Hebron area, before heading into a muddy field and crashing through an electric fence, after which the suspects tried to hide.

Chaffins, who was driving a truck and had also joined the pursuit, followed the Chevrolet into the field and, when the driver saw him, continued fleeing.

By this time, Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy Clay Boone and Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith had also joined the pursuit.

Before the Chevrolet entered another field near the Coy Drane Road area, it also collided with a civilian vehicle, causing significant damage to it, as well, according to Chaffins.

Then, with police still in pursuit, the Chevrolet crashed through a cattle gate in the middle of old logging roads near the end of Coy Drane Road, leaving the cattle gate in the middle of the roadway with multiple poles sticking up.

Chaffins said he had to physically remove the gate from the roadway before continuing the pursuit, and, by the time he made his way further into the wooded area where the suspects had fled, he found the Chevrolet disabled and abandoned by the suspects approximately 200 yards from where the gate was removed.

Law enforcement continued to search the area in a “wolf pack” type of formation until about two hours after dark before ending the search for the evening, Chaffins said.

“We’re just thankful no civilians were hurt,” said Chaffins.

Although the occupants of the Chevrolet were able to flee on foot, based on information received from the abandoned vehicle, law enforcement was able to identify at least two of them, including the driver, according to Chaffins.

Chaffins said there will be multiple felony charges filed against the suspects, as they endangered many people during the pursuit, driving at speeds in excess of 90 to 100 miles per hour, as well as crossing yellow lines and passing several vehicles at a time.

Additionally, Chaffins said that, following the incident, Grayson County Central Dispatch received a call of a white male walking alongside Salt River Road and wearing blue jeans and a hoodie.

“We are asking for the public’s help in identifying that person as he may have been one of the occupants,” said Chaffins. “If anyone picked him up or knows his whereabouts or any of the other occupants in the truck, [he or she] is encouraged to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-259-3024. You may remain anonymous.”

The Kentucky State Police also assisted with the pursuit.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

