State Treasurer hires Leitchfield native

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball announced on Tuesday, Jan. 25 that she has hired Grayson County native Samara Heavrin to serve as Unclaimed Property Division Director.

In addition to the role of Unclaimed Property Division Director, Heavrin, originally from Leitchfield, will also assist in promoting Ball’s new STABLE Kentucky initiative and other legislative priorities, according to a news release from Ball’s office.

“Samara is a tremendous asset to our team,” Ball said. “She is a hard worker and will bring an additional level of organization and a fresh perspective to our team.”

Prior to joining Ball, Heavrin worked for United States Senator Rand Paul in his Washington, D.C. office for two years, serving as Executive Assistant and leading the scheduling and logistics efforts.

Prior to her work in Paul’s office, Heavrin also worked for U.S. Congressman Brett Guthrie, the release states.

“It is great to be home working for such an accomplished public servant in Treasurer Ball,” Heavrin said. “I’m excited for this new opportunity.”

Heavrin is a Western Kentucky University graduate with a degree in Advertising.

Courtesy photo Grayson County native Samara Heavrin, pictured, was recently hired by Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball to serve as the Unclaimed Property Division Director.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

