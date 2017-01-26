Man arrested for pulling gun on store employees

A Millwood man was arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on employees of the Leitchfield Advance Auto Parts on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23.

At around 2:50 p.m. on Monday, Leitchfield Police Officer Eugene Cain responded to a report of an individual pulling a gun on employees of Advance Auto Parts, located at 339 South Main St. in Leitchfield.

When Cain responded, the subject had left Advance Auto Parts in a blue Ford F-150 and was driving on South Clinton Street toward Leitchfield Public Square.

Cain said he was driving on East Market Street, and, when he arrived at the stop sign on South Clinton Street, he observed a vehicle matching the description of the aforementioned Ford.

The Ford had pulled in at the apartments on South Clinton Street, and, Cain said, he recognized the subject as Albert Sanders, of Millwood.

Sanders told Cain that the gun was in his pocket, and Cain detained him and removed the gun from his pocket as other officers arrived on the scene.

Sanders, who does not have a Concealed Carry permit, was arrested and charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, as well as Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, according to Cain.

He was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported.

