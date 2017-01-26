Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A traffic stop resulted in the felony drug arrest of an Arkansas man in Clarkson on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a red 2001 Dodge Dakota on West Main Street in Clarkson.

According to a news release from Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, information received from the stop prompted a request for a K-9 to respond to the scene, and Kentucky State Police Trooper Seth Payne and K-9 Fero arrived on the scene a short time later.

Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith also arrived to assist on the stop.

“Fero alerted on the vehicle, which indicated the possible presence of illegal drugs,” Chaffins said in the release.

A subsequent search of the Dodge revealed the presence of suspected crystal methamphetamine, according to Chaffins.

The driver, 52-year-old Samuel D. Cupps, of Rogers, AR, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 2nd Offense.

He was subsequently lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

Cupps http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Samuel-Cupps-Mugshot.jpg Cupps

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.