Leitchfield man arrested after fleeing police

A Leitchfield man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from a Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.

At approximately 3:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy Joey Beasley attempted to stop a green 1997 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. Highway 62 after a piece of metal blew out of the back and struck his cruiser, according to a news release from Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.

Beasley initiated his emergency lights and siren as the Chevrolet turned onto Watershed Road and into the recycling center, the release states.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 54 year-old Charles Russell, of Leitchfield, then jumped out of the driver’s seat and attempted to flee on foot, according to Chaffins.

“However, Russell was caught by Beasley near the entrance of the recycling center as he still refused to listen to the deputy’s commands and resisted arrest,” Chaffins wrote in the release.

Russell was subsequently handcuffed and placed in the back seat of Beasley’s cruiser.

Law enforcement determined that Russell was a fugitive on a probation/parole violation warrant, Chaffins said.

In addition to that charge, Russell was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (two counts, in a motor vehicle and on foot); Resisting Arrest; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License; No Registration Plates; and Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree.

He was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

Additional charges are forthcoming as Russell also fled in a vehicle and on foot on Dec. 26, 2016 and was found to be in possession of counterfeit money, according to Chaffins.

That case will be presented to the next meeting of the Grayson County Grand Jury.

Russell http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Charles-Russell-Mugshot-1.jpg Russell

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.