County OKs trail system

The Grayson County Fiscal Court heard a presentation promoting a trail system on land it owns inside the City of Leitchfield and gave its approval to start the process of having it become a reality.

Grayson County Tourism Director, Anya Turpin, and Vince Carman, of the Kentucky Mountain Bike Association (KyMBA), presented the proposed plan, the Taylor Fork Trail, to the court at its regularly scheduled meeting on Friday, Jan. 13.

A map of the area showed a maze of trails which would wind along Taylor Fork from near Mill Street, down through the area below the new Judicial Center and Library, all the way to the area around the animal shelter.

Turpin has been working hard promoting the proposed Kentucky Caves Trail, which would bring state-wide trails through Breckinridge and Grayson counties. She and Carman appeared before the court as representatives of the Trail Town Task Force, a local group promoting local bike and hiking trails.

Carman’s group, the KyMBA, is coordinating with the Task Force to build the trails and to train individuals to be volunteer “trail stewards,” who will help maintain the trails.

The court gave its unanimous approval for the Task Force to use the land to build the trail system.

Stephanie Hester, with the United Way of Central Kentucky, presented the court with information about its new 2-1-1 service, which serves Grayson, Hardin, Breckinridge, Larue and Meade counties.

The new service will allow people to dial 2-1-1 for free, 24-hour information and referrals for questions concerning health and human services resources, like food, healthcare, counseling, employment assistance and more.

The court also heard requests from both Jailer Jason Woosley, and Sheriff Norman Chaffins concerning their facilities.

Woosley asked the court to begin considering an expansion at the Detention Center. Currently the jail houses female inmates at a separate facility and Woosley would like to be able to house everyone under the same roof. Also, the jail is constantly in need of space to house out-of-county inmates.

The court voted to begin looking into such an expansion.

Chaffins is asking for a new location altogether, saying his office cannot receive accreditation at its current facility. No action was taken on the matter.