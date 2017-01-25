Utilities taking bids for valve machine

The Leitchfield Utilities Commission voted last Thursday, Jan. 19 to advertise for bids for a water valve replacement tool.

The Utilities Commission met in regular session on Jan. 19, and Leitchfield Utilities Superintendent Dwight Embry requested approval to purchase a hydraulic, four-to-eight-inch water valve insert machine.

However, due to the estimated cost of the machine—between $40,000 and $45,000—the Utilities Commission is required to advertise for sealed bids.

The replacement of a single water valve currently costs the utilities a total of $4,700. Replacing the valve itself costs $3,200, and hiring a company with a valve machine costs an additional $1,500, Embry said.

However, Leitchfield Utilities could cut the $1,500 fee to use a company’s valve machine by purchasing its own.

“That would save us a lot of money,” said Leitchfield Utilities Commissioner Alden Alley, who first proposed looking into the purchase of a valve replacement machine in December of last year.

Following a brief discussion, the Utilities Commission voted to advertise for bids for the valve machine.

Embry said he was informed that the valve insert machine, after it is purchased, could be delivered within five to eight weeks.

In other business:

*Chief Leitchfield Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Robin Strader provided an update on the plant, discussing upgrades that will be needed in the future, as well as the upcoming retirement of lab employee Angel Saltsman, for whom the utilities will need to find a replacement at some point.

Among the items discussed, Strader said the original wastewater treatment plant was built in 1979, expanded in 2002, and underwent further upgrades in 2011, and that the plant’s lagoon, which went online in 2002, was designed with a 20-year life expectancy.

Leitchfield Utilities Chairman Robert Crawford told Strader to keep the Utilities Commission updated on any future projects that will require significant funding.

*The Utilities Commission voted to remove former Leitchfield Finance Officer Erin Embry from Leitchfield Utilities’ checking accounts as a signer and replace her with City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Woosley.

