Car crashes through utility pole

A Leitchfield man was taken to the hospital after crashing a car through a utility pole on Monday night, Jan. 23.

At approximately 8:56 p.m. on Monday, the Leitchfield Police Department, Leitchfield Fire Department, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, and Grayson County EMS responded to the scene of the accident at 112 West Main St. in Leitchfield.

According to Leitchfield Police Officer Eugene Cain, a Toyota Corolla, driven by James A. Rich, of Leitchfield, crashed through a Kentucky Utilities utility pole at 112 West Main St. (in front of T-Shirt Express).

The Toyota severed the utility pole from the ground, carrying it and a traffic sign several feet before coming to a rest with the utility pole and sign on top of it, Cain said.

Rich was transported from the scene by Grayson County EMS to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for accident-related injuries.

A portion of West Main Street was temporarily closed due to the crash, and some power outages were also reported.

