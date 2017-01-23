Man wielding gun arrested in Clarkson

A Clarkson man was arrested on Saturday night, Jan. 21 for Wanton Endangerment after reportedly firing a gun in the street.

At 10:57 p.m. on Saturday, Grayson County requested that the KSP respond to 412 North Patterson St. in Clarkson on a report of an individual firing a gun in the street in front of that residence, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Jeff Gregory.

About 20 minutes after receiving the call, the KSP arrived on the scene and discovered the suspect, Joshua T. Newsome, 25, of Clarkson, had reportedly entered 412 North Patterson St. prior to troopers’ arrival, Gregory said.

The KSP then, after arriving on the scene, asked Newsome to exit the residence, and he complied, according to Gregory.

Newsome was later arrested for Wanton Endangerment, 1st, and lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

