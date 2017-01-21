Leitchfield may get new police station

The Leitchfield Police Department may get a new home in the near future.

During the Tuesday, Jan. 17 Leitchfield City Council meeting, Leitchfield Mayor William Thomason was authorized to negotiate the purchase of land for a new Leitchfield police station.

The City Council entered executive session on Tuesday for the fourth time in three months to discuss the potential purchase of property.

This past Tuesday, Jan. 17, following executive session, City Attorney Ken Smart said the City Council discussed the purchase of real property again for expansion purposes, but, as it is prohibited for a legislative body to take action during closed session, the City Council took no action during the executive session.

Upon returning to open session, however, City Councilmember Kelly Stevenson motioned to allow Thomason to negotiate the purchase of land for a new, proposed Leitchfield police station.

The City Council then voted to authorize Thomason to negotiate the purchase.

However, because negotiations are ongoing, the city did not disclose the location of the proposed new police station.

In mid-2015, Leitchfield Chief of Police Kevin Henderson informed the City Council that a new, larger location would be beneficial because, among other things, it would afford the department more parking for both officers and the public.

In other business:

*Retired Major General William Barron addressed the City Council regarding the Knox Regional Development Alliance (KRDA), a new organization formed to improve the economic standing of Fort Knox.

Barron said a fundraising campaign began last year to fund the KRDA for a period of five years, and, as of Tuesday, the organization had raised $2.3 million of its $2.5 million goal.

Daniel Hall, a fundraising campaign representative for the KRDA, asked the City Council to consider contributing $1 per resident per year for its population, for an annual commitment of around $6,000 (or a total, five-year investment of $30,000).

The City Council, as is customary, tabled the decision on whether to contribute financially to the KRDA until its next meeting.

*Henderson reported that, between Aug. 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2016, the Leitchfield Animal Shelter took in $21,200 from adoptions and donations.

*Leitchfield Public Works Director Sheila Puckett said the roof has been installed on the new Public Works maintenance facility.

*The City Council approved two change orders from Do-All Construction, one of which was a deduction of $13,175.63 for a direct purchase order to Irving Materials and the second of which was for an additional $5,000.00 for additional concrete footings/piers.

*The City Council voted to approve amendments to the Leitchfield Mobile Food Vendors ordinance.

*The City Council accepted the reading of a proclamation declaring Jan. 22-28, 2017 to be School Choice Week.

