In a specially-called meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Clarkson City Commission gave its approval to the purchase of a used vehicle to be used by the Clarkson Volunteer Fire Department as a medical-assist truck.

The vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Silverado with 79,000 miles on it, had a Blue Book value of $23,710, but the city was able to purchase the vehicle direct from the owner in Shepherdsville for $19,990.

The money comes from the fire dues paid by people in the Clarkson area. As explained by city clerk/treasurer Scotty Gore on Thursday, the truck will be used in certain medical situations on small roads when a larger fire truck would have difficulty maneuvering.

Members of the fire department had been scheduled to pick up the truck on Thursday. Once in town, the truck will have lettering applied and will be fitted with lights and sirens, radios and a storage box in the truck bed.

By Don Brown donaldbrown@civitasmedia.com

Reach Don Brown at 270-259-9622, ext. 2016.

