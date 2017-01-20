4-H Summer Camp

Grayson County youth aged 9 to 14 are eligible to attend 4-H Camp at West Kentucky in Dawson Springs.

The camp will be May 30 through June 2, 2017. This year we are able to offer camp at the remarkable price of $100! And, if you get registered in January or February, your deposit will only be $25! On March 1, the deposit will go back up to $50.

Partial scholarships are available, but may be more limited this year.

Stop by the Extension Office to pick up a camp registration form and a camp scholarship application. The deposit is required when you turn in the completed registration form.

Please call the Extension Office at (270) 259-3492 for more information.

