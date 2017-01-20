Varying fruits and veggies with exotic choices

Do you ever see fruits and vegetables in the grocery store that you don’t know how to prepare or serve? Such as how do you select and eat a star fruit? Prepare kohlrabi? Nearly all of these puzzling products are low in calories and loaded with Vitamins A and C, as well as iron, potassium, and fiber!

The Grayson County Extension Office will host a class on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 1:30 p.m. that will teach you more about some of those mysterious fruits and vegetables that you see at the supermarket.

The class will be presented by Dayna Parrett, Hardin County Extension Agent for Family & Consumer Sciences and is free and open to the public.

The class will include an information packet that contains nutritional information, selection guidelines, recipes, and much more!

Advanced registration is appreciated by calling the Extension Office to register at (270) 259-3492. You should park in the back of the building and enter in the West entrance door.

