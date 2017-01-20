ECTC offering Express Enrollment opportunities

Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) is making it easier than ever for students to enroll in classes that start in February and March.

ECTC is offering students a one-stop enrollment opportunity for 12-week and eight-week classes this spring.

Express Enrollment will help students with one-on-one advising regarding applying, financial aid, and scheduling classes for the 2017 spring semester. Additionally, if a student has not taken a required placement test, that can be scheduled as well.

The shorter sessions start on Feb. 6 for 12-weeks and March 6 for eight-week classes.

ECTC will host Express Enrollment at its Elizabethtown Campus and Fort Knox Campus on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for both the 12 and eight-week sessions.

There will also be Express Enrollment on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for students interested in the eight-week session.

The goal is to make the enrollment process as simple and fast as possible. Many students will be able to complete the process during their advising session.

“Many of our prospective students are anxious about college, and Express Enrollment is one way to relieve that anxiety,” said Suzanne Darland, Director of Admissions. “Making enrolling as easy as possible is just one way to help students feel welcome and a part of the college as soon as they step on campus. We have extended our hours during this time to accommodate people who need to visit us later in the day or on Saturday.”

Please call the campuses at Leitchfield and Springfield for specific times and appointments:

Elizabethtown Campus: (270)769-2371

Fort Knox Campus: (270) 706-8858

Leitchfield Campus: (270) 259-1540

Springfield Campus: (859) 336-1361

Students may also enroll during regular campus hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

www.elizabethtown.kctcs.edu