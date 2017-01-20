Second man arrested in burglary, vandalism case

A second suspect has been arrested following a multi-agency burglary and vandalism investigation.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 5, the Leitchfield Police Department arrested Jordan Gray, 19, of Caneyville.

Gray was charged with Theft By Unlawful Taking – $500 or More but Under $10,000; Theft By Unlawful Taking – $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000; Arson, 2nd Degree; and three counts of Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree.

“Throughout the day, deputies responded to multiple complaints of stolen vehicles and vandalism in the Caneyville area, including a burglary at the Do Stop Store in Caneyville,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins. “Additionally, Morgantown PD asked us to be on the lookout for two suspects involved [with] some vandalism and burglaries in their area around the same time frame as our crimes.”

Law enforcement quickly discovered that those crimes may be related due to the method of operation regarding how they occurred, according to Chaffins.

Then, on Monday, Jan. 9, a second suspect was arrested in the case.

21-year-old Brycen K. Elmore, of Caneyville, was arrested and charged with Complicity to Commit Burglary and Criminal Mischief in Grayson County, said Chaffins, adding that Elmore is also a suspect in the crimes that occurred in Butler County.

“In all, this crime spree cost the taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars, including several thousands of dollars of damage to the Grayson County High School, which happens to be the same school these thugs attended,” Chaffins said.

There was also a truck stolen and set on fire, totally destroying it and causing $12,000 in damages, according to Chaffins.

Two more vehicles were stolen from the Caneyville area, receiving additional damages, during that same time, and Gray and Elmore are also suspects in those thefts.

Additional charges are likely to be handed down in both Grayson and Butler counties at the next meetings of their respective grand juries, Chaffins said.

