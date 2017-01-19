GCCAP to hold annual needs assessment

The Grayson County Community Action Program (GCCAP) will be holding its annual Community Needs Assessment meeting on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

The meeting will be held at Community Action, located at 125 East Market St., Leitchfield, KY 42754 and will begin at 10:00 a.m.

All individuals who would like to represent the low-income population in the county are urged to attend. Any suggestions presented at the meeting will be considered to help with the design of the programs operated by the agency.

For more information, call Grayson County Community Services Coordinator Melissa Layman at 270-259-3500.

This project is funded, in part, under a contract with Cabinet for Health and Family Services with funds from the Community Services Block Grant Act of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.