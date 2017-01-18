Man airlifted after car crashes into semi

A man was airlifted to Louisville after the car he was driving crashed into a semi tractor-trailer on the Western Kentucky Parkway on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18.

At 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), Leitchfield Fire Department, Clarkson Police Department, and Grayson County EMS responded to the scene of the crash near the 110 mile marker on the westbound side of the Western Kentucky Parkway (the parkway).

Prior to the crash, a black Ford Focus, headed westbound on the parkway, rear-ended a semi tractor-trailer, also headed westbound, near the 110 mile marker, according to GCSO Deputy Joey Beasley.

The Ford then became lodged under the semi, which travelled approximately 555 feet further before coming to a stop in the emergency lane, Beasley said.

The male driver of the Ford, whose identity has not yet been released was trapped in the car as a result of the crash, and it took Leitchfield firefighters around 30 to 40 minutes to extricate him from the vehicle.

The driver of the Ford was then airlifted from the scene by emergency helicopter to University of Louisville Hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash, investigating GCSO Deputy Taylor Logsdon said.

The driver of the semi, Campohermoso Plasencia, of Florida, was uninjured.

The Ford was towed from the scene of the crash by Sonny’s Wrecker Service. The semi was not disabled by the crash.

Personnel from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also assisted on the scene.

Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Semi-vs-Car-1.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Semi-vs-Car-2.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Semi-vs-Car-3.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

