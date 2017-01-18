KRDA seeks local economic partners

Citing the potential for regional economic growth, the Knox Regional Development Alliance (KRDA) addressed the Grayson County Chamber of Commerce last week requesting support for its mission to protect the economic stability of Fort Knox.

The January luncheon was sponsored by the City of Leitchfield, and Leitchfield Mayor William Thomason introduced the guest speaker, Major General William Barron, who spent 38 years in the Army before retiring and recently affiliating with the KRDA.

Barron said Fort Knox currently generates $2.5 billion per year for the regional economy (which includes Grayson County), thanks to the thousands of employees with spending power, which, in turn, generates millions of dollars in sales and property tax income and, ultimately, attracts more businesses and grows business development.

However, due to potential Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) budget cuts during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, and “the constant threat of budget cuts” to the Department of Defense (DoD), the KRDA was formed to make the case for maintaining and growing Fort Knox’s economic impact and military value, according to the KRDA’s official case for support.

Barron said the KRDA’s primary goals are to protect the core missions at Fort Knox and bring new DoD missions; implement a program that attracts new defense-related business and retains current business; and develop more public-private and public-public partnerships.

“There’s a huge potential,” he said.

By enacting the KRDA’s plan, Barron said, the aforementioned $2.5 billion figure can grow to $5 billion within six to eight years; however, funding for the KRDA is necessary to implement the plan.

The KRDA’s proposed annual operating budget is $500,000, totaling $2.5 million over a period of five years. This sum will pay for the salaries and benefits of three staff members, as well as marketing, studies, travel, an office, and the Opportunity Fund.

Therefore, an effort to raise money to fund the KRDA was started last April, and, as of August 2016, $1.5 million in financial commitments were reported.

KRDA Campaign Representative Daniel Hall encouraged businesses and/or organizations with vested interest in Fort Knox to consider meeting with the KRDA.

For more information about the KRDA, visit www.growknox.org or e-mail info@growknox.org.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

