Final Core-Mark thief sentenced

Nearly six years after the theft took place, the final individual charged for the March 2011 Leitchfield Core-Mark warehouse burglary has been sentenced.

A Miami, FL resident originally from Cuba, Camillo Rodriguez-Hernandez, 41, admitted to his role in stealing nearly $1.5 million in cigarettes from the Core-Mark cigarette warehouse in Leitchfield in March of 2011, and that he and others possessed the stolen cigarettes (which constitutes an interstate and foreign shipment of property valued at over $1,000) with the intent to convert the property for their own use.

Rodriguez-Hernandez was sentenced in United States District Court on Thursday, Jan. 12 by Chief Judge Joseph H. McKinley, Jr., to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $1,486,164.45 for his participation in the Core-Mark burglary, United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr., announced on Friday, Jan. 13.

“Working together, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies dismantled this far-flung network of criminality,” said Kuhn. “As they serve their well-deserved extended sentences without the prospect of parole, these thieves will come to understand the ultimate reward for criminal conduct is the pen, not pelf.”

During the theft, co-defendants Rodriguez-Hernandez, 41-year-old Amaury Villa, his brother, Amed Villa (charged separately), and Ivan Romero gained entry into the warehouse through the roof, disabled the alarm system, and loaded the stolen goods into a stolen tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.

Between March 18, 2011 and March 20, 2011, Rodriguez-Hernandez rented three hotel rooms in Elizabethtown, KY, where the co-conspirators, who had traveled to Kentucky from Miami, FL, resided during the burglary and theft.

Between March 19, 2011 and March 20, 2011, Amaury Villa, Romero (A.K.A. El Negro), Amed Villa, and other co-conspirators unloaded a stolen tractor-trailer and loaded it with cigarettes.

Romero admitted to providing transportation for the stolen cigarettes and driving them to the New Jersey/New York area.

Amaury Villa admitted to “casing” the warehouse location, cutting a hole in the warehouse roof, then entering the warehouse and disabling the alarm system.

Rodriguez-Hernandez acted as a lookout, providing surveillance outside the warehouse while the others breached the warehouse, unloaded a stolen tractor trailer, and loaded it with cigarettes.

Amaury Villa will serve a 77-month prison term consecutive to a 140-month sentence from the Southern District of Florida and the District of Connecticut, for his role in the theft of approximately $90 million in pharmaceuticals from the Eli Lilly Company warehouse and storage facility in Enfield, CT.

Romero, also a legal permanent resident from Cuba who last resided in Miami, will finish serving a six-year state sentence from Florida, before being transferred to federal custody to serve 57 months.

Amed Villa was sentenced on Dec. 5, 2016, in the District of Connecticut to 84 months in prison for his role in the theft of $90 million in pharmaceuticals from the Eli Lilly Company warehouse and storage facility, and several other warehouse thefts including the Core-Mark cigarette warehouse in Leitchfield.

Restitution will be paid to Core-Mark and its insurance company.

