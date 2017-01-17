Bluegrass Cellular offers scholarships to local students

Bluegrass Cellular is now accepting applications for the 2017 Bluegrass Cellular Scholarship Program.

Bluegrass will award $22,500 in scholarships to local high school seniors in the surrounding area. Students have from now until Saturday, April 1, 2017, to apply.

In total, 15 students will each be awarded a $1,500 scholarship. Awards will be given to students based on several criteria, including academic achievements, school/community involvement, scholarship essay, letters of recommendation, and financial need. To be eligible, applicants must live and attend high school within Bluegrass Cellular’s 34-county home-service area. Winners will be notified in May 2017.

“Giving back to the youth in our communities is an important part of who we are as a company,” said Barry Nothstine, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Bluegrass Cellular. “These students are the future leaders for our region, and we are happy to support them in their pursuit of higher education.”

The application and complete list of guidelines is available at bluegrasscellular.com/scholarships. Interested applicants can also pick up an application from their school guidance counselors or one of Bluegrass Cellular’s Customer Care Centers. To find the nearest Bluegrass Cellular Customer Care Center, visit bluegrasscellular.com/support/store-locator.

For additional information about the scholarship program, contact Sarah Strader, Senior Event and Public Relations Administrator for Bluegrass Cellular, at (270) 765-6361 or sstrader@bluegrasscellular.com.