Falls of Rough grocery robbed at gunpoint

Crossroads Grocery in Falls of Rough was robbed at gunpoint on Friday night, Jan. 13.

At approximately 7:25 p.m. on Friday, a white male entered Crossroads Grocery in Falls of Rough wearing a mask and brandishing a handgun, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.

The suspect pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded cash.

The clerk complied, and the suspect fled in a Ford SUV, possibly an Explorer, northbound on KY 79 with an undisclosed amount of cash, Chaffins said.

“No one was injured in the robbery; however, the suspect is still at large,” said Chaffins in a news release.

The suspect is described as a “chubby white male approximately 5’8” tall, weighing about 270-280 lbs,” according to Chaffins.

He was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, blue jeans, and heavy, dark colored boots.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation into the robbery, and anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call the GCSO at 270-259-3024 or his or her local law enforcement agency.

Individuals who submit information may remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing by GCSO Detective Dennis Dvorjak.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.