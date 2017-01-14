Grand Jury indicts nine

The Grayson County Grand Jury handed down indictments on nine individuals following its deliberations on Friday, January 6, 2017.

Robert Hayse, 66, of Coy Drane Rd., in Leitchfield, was indicted on two charges: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A $10,000 cash bond was recommended.

Jonathan M. Beavers, 28, of Grayson Springs Rd., in Leitchfield, was indicted on four charges: Burglary in the third degree; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; two counts of receiving stolen property under $500; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, second offense. A $10,000/50% cash bond was recommended.

Dakota C. Daley, 19, of Hwy. 108, in Falls of Rough, was indicted on two charges: Burglary in the second degree, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property $500 or more but under $10,000. A $10,000/25% cash bond was recommended.

Tina M. Roof, 41, of Salt River Rd., in Leitchfield, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property $500 or more, but under $10,000. A bond of $10,000/10% cash was recommended.

Gregory L. Roof, 45, of Salt River Rd., in Leitchfield, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property $500 or more, but under $10,000. A bond of $10,000/10% cash was recommended.

John R. Fuston, 39 of So. Broadway, in Leitchfield, was indicted on three charges: Theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property-auto $500 or more, but under $10,000; receiving stolen property under $10,000; theft of motor vehicle registration plate. A $10,000/50% cash bond was recommended.

Derek S. Mathis, 37, of Spring St., in Leitchfield, was indicted on two charges: Burglary in the third degree, and theft by unlawful taking or dispositi9on of property $500 of more, but under $10,000. A $10,000/25% cash bond was recommended.

Charles T. Gibson, 34, of Glenn Dr., in Leitchfield, was indicted on three charges: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. A bond of $25,000 was recommended.

Brandon R. Keown, 31, of Sunrise Dr., in Leitchfield, was indicted for criminal abuse in the first degree-child 12 or under. A bond of $10,000/10% cash was recommended.

By Don Brown

