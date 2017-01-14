Cave honored for service in Vietnam

The late Dr. Ray Cave was honored on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for his service as a combat medic during the Vietnam War.

In a ceremony held at American Legion Post 81 in Leitchfield Wednesday night, veterans of the 1st Battalion of the 50th Infantry, in which Cave served in Vietnam, shared memories of the beloved Leitchfield doctor and presented his family with memorial certificates recognizing his military service.

Opening the evening, American Legion Post 81 Commander Shane Thomason said the local Legion was honored to host the ceremony because Cave is “a legendary person in this county.”

The first of the veterans who served alongside Cave in Vietnam to speak was Honorary Colonel of the 50th Infantry Regiment John Topper, who said Cave was so beloved by his community that, after he received his draft notice to Vietnam, the people of Leitchfield petitioned the government to let him stay home.

Topper then introduced Jimmy Segars, president of the 1st Battalion of the 50th Infantry Association (the organization that serves to commemorate and bring together the soldiers in the 1st Battalion, 50th Infantry regiment).

Together, Topper and Segars read and presented memorial certificates recognizing Cave’s service in Vietnam to his family members in attendance at Wednesday’s ceremony.

Toby Milroy, a fellow combat medic who served alongside Cave in Vietnam, said that, when Cave joined the unit, those who served under him knew he was a person of both rank and tenderness.

Milroy said Cave would treat wounded enemy soldiers with as much care as he would wounded American soldiers.

“Dr. Cave was a hero,” Milroy said. “He saved many lives in Vietnam.”

Following Milroy was retired 1st Lieutenant Chuck McAleer, who served alongside Cave in the Vietnam conflict from their first day reporting for duty.

“Never did I ever hear him complain about anything,” said McAleer, of Cave. “Nobody wanted to be there, but Ray never complained about anything.”

McAleer said Cave did his job well and consistently, day in and day out, and their unit, in keeping with the Hippocratic Oath, would treat anyone, whether he or she were a fellow American soldier, an enemy soldier, or a civilian.

The unit also set up a separate medical station to treat civilians, and Cave would work there a couple of times per week, McAleer said.

“Life matters; we didn’t discriminate,” McAleer said. “Ray did that.”

After returning home from Vietnam, Cave began practicing medicine in Leitchfield, and several individuals who worked alongside him attended Wednesday’s memorial ceremony.

Also among the more than 200 in attendance at Wednesday’s memorial were members of Cave’s family; Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center CEO Wayne Meriwether; District 5 State Senator Steve Meredith; Leitchfield Mayor William Thomason and his wife, Grayson County School Board Chair Carolyn Thomason; and numerous other veterans of armed conflict.

Cave passed away in 1994 and is remembered fondly by his community for his decades of practicing medicine in Grayson County.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

