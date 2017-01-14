School Board members honored

The Superintendent of Grayson County Schools, Doug Robinson, honored the members of the Grayson County Board of Education during their scheduled meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Lawler Elementary.

Robinson presented gifts of appreciation to members of the School Board, Carolyn Thomason, Anna Majors, Dr. Brett Abney, and Valeria Hayes-Hicks and spoke words of praise of them.

Robinson commended them, and thanked them for the good works they have done with “students, staff and the community.”

He continued on, saying, “I can’t say enough good things about them.”

Robinson proceeded to mention them each by name, and concluded with leading the crowd in a round of applause.

The Board also took a moment to honor Charlotte Gower, a School Board member who passed away in November, only days after her re-election.

Robinson said that Gower was a “vital part of this team,” as the crowd gave her a round of applause.

After Robinson had concluded his sentiments, Lawler Elementary Principal Brad Vincent stood up and expressed his appreciation for the Board members as well.

Vincent then played a special video of appreciation that was put together by the Lawler Elementary Art Club, under the direction of Lawler’s Art Club founder Emily McCombs.

The video featured students of Lawler Elementary expressing their gratitude for the Board members.

Upon conclusion of the video, Vincent presented the Board members with a small gift, which he referred to as a “small token for our superheroes.”

Vincent went on to recognize members of the Student Lighthouse Team at Lawler Elementary, who had recently held a food drive in order to support the Grayson County Food Pantry. Several students were recognized for their efforts, and were called to the podium to receive awards of recognition.

Vincent also recognized the Lawler Lion Club for their assistance in ringing the Salvation Army bell at Walmart for local people in need.

Finally, Vincent recognized some members of the Lawler Elementary School staff. He expressed his appreciation for the teachers of Lawler who helped paint the students’ bathrooms.

He also personally recognized Missy Willis, Francis Lashley, and Molly Critchelow for their hard work and dedication in the school.

In other School Board news, Thomason read a letter from a Grayson County High School student who was one of the recipients of a scholarship from the Grayson County Board of Education.

The student, Tristan Deering, expressed his gratitude and appreciation in a personal letter to Carolyn Thomason, where he stated that he has maintained a 4.0 GPA for his 17 hours of classes.

In Deering’s note, he commented that he has submitted his transcript to the Board in hopes of receiving the second part of the scholarship.

Deering plans to attend the University of Louisville, where he will major in Political Science.

Deering also noted that he has become involved in several campus organizations, including being elected finance chair for the College of Arts and Sciences Freshman council and Freshman representative of the Harlan Scholars Program, which guarantees entrance into the Brandeis School of Law.

In other School Board business:

*Thomason was re-elected Chairperson of the Board, Valeria Hayes-Hicks was re-elected Vice Chairperson, Superintendent Doug Robinson was appointed as School Board Treasury, and Director of Finance Erin Embry was appointed as Treasurer.

*Kristy Hodges, Food Service director, gave a presentation on plans to improve the school nutrition and physical activities in the school district. She noted the emphasis on higher lunch participation at the high school, higher breakfast participation at the middle school, and a more explicit focus on cardiovascular improvement at the elementary schools.

*The Board approved minutes from the Dec. 8, 2016 regular School Board meeting.

Also approved was the Treasurer’s Reports.

*Salaries, Bills, & Claims, and Transfers was approved by the Board.

*In new business, the Board approved section 11, which authorized the superintendent to provide funding support to the Kentucky School Boards Association up to $128 to represent the interests of the Board before the Public Service Commission. The Board will be billed and committed to reimburse KSBA for its share of actual incurred intervention costs.

*In one motion, the School Board approved the following items:

a. Approval of the 2017-2018 Draft Budget.

b. Approval of the 2017-2018 School Calendar.

c. Approval of Non-Resident Contracts with surrounding districts.

d. Approval to create a Special Needs Aide position at Clarkson Elementary School.

e. Approval of trip requests from the Grayson County Middle School: Nancy Sims, GCMS Beta Sponsor, requests permission to take approximately 53 Beta Club members to the State Beta Convention for competition on Feb. 15-17, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. Co-Sponsor Haley Lindsey will also attend, as well as several parents to help chaperone.

f. Approval of the following trip requests from Grayson County High School: 1. Baseball Coach Danny Clark requests permission to take the baseball team to Emerson, Georgia on April 5-8, 2017 to compete in a tournament. Approximately 16 students, one faculty sponsor, and two other chaperones plan to travel. 2. Teacher Sponsors Kelli Hall and Lisa Skaggs request permission to take the Kentucky United Nations Assembly Club to Louisville, KY on March 12-14, 2017 to attend a three-day learning conference in which students will participate in a simulated international diplomacy. Approximately 20 students and two faculty sponsors plan to travel.

Dates to be noted:

Jan. 17 – Footsteps2Brilliance at the Board Office, 5:15 p.m.

Feb. 4 – Spelling Bee at the Grayson County Middle School.

Feb. 9 – Grayson County School Board Meeting at the Technology Center, 5:00 p.m.

Feb. 20 – President’s Day, No School

Feb. 24-26 – Kentucky School Board Association Conference

http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_School-Board-1-1.jpg http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_School-Board-2-1.jpg http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_School-Board-3-1.jpg