A Farmer’s Market planning meeting will be held at the Grayson County Extension Office on Jan. 30 beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The meeting is open to anyone who is interested in finding out more about the Farmer’s Market and selling in the 2017 year.

The meeting will be held at the Extension Office at 123 Commerce Dr. in Leitchfield.

Advanced registration is appreciated by calling (270) 259-3492. Light refreshments will be provided.

