Nutrition classes starting in January

A free class series of nutrition education programs will start on Jan. 20 at the Food Pantry, located at 2203 Brandenburg Rd. in Leitchfield.

The monthly series will be taught by Robin Felix, Grayson County Extension Nutrition Education Program Assistant. The series is open to the public, and you do not have to be a Food Pantry client to attend the classes.

Each session will begin at 8:30 a.m. and lasts only one hour. You will receive a free gift each time that you attend.

Educational topics include reading food labels, meal planning guidelines, food safety, and financial tips that will teach you how to be a savvy shopper, and each session will highlight a University of Kentucky, research-based, nutritional recipe that you will be able to sample.

Space is limited for this series, so call the Extension Office at (270) 259-3492 to get registered.