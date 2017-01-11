The Grayson County Extension Service will host a Winter Grain Workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Guest speakers include Dr. Chad Lee, University of Kentucky Extension Agronomist & Director of the UK Grain Center of Excellence, and Dr. Carl Bradley, University of Kentucky Extension Plant Pathologist.

Speakers will discuss what to expect for the 2017 growing season, variety trails, disease pressure and much more.

There will also be a Private Pesticide Applicator training at the meeting for anyone who needs to renew his or her license.

There is no charge to attend the Workshop, but advanced registration is required by calling the Extension Office at (270) 259-3492. Lunch will be provided.

Whitney Carman http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Whitney-Carman-Headshot.jpg Whitney Carman