Bluegrass Opry returns Jan. 21

The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry rings in the New Year with another big show on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building (third floor) at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield.

Admission to the show is free. Guests are reminded to use the back entrance to the building and take the elevator to the top floor.

In addition, spectators are encouraged to bring seat cushions for extra comfort.

Among the performers at the Opry for the January show will be the host band, Hickory Grove, of Leitchfield. This veteran five-member group performs a variety of traditional and contemporary bluegrass music. Band members include bass player Dave Norris, banjo player Keith Elmore, fiddler and vocalist Erik Payton, guitarist and vocalist Barry Downs, and mandolin player and vocalist Leon Davis.

Also appearing on the Bluegrass Opry show in January will the popular family group, Becky and the Butler County Boys, of the Morgantown area. Additional bands will be performing and will be announced soon.

Make yourself a New Year’s resolution to get acquainted with bluegrass music by attending one of the upcoming shows and enjoy family entertainment right here in your own hometown.

Courtesy photo The Hickory Grove band, from left: Dave Norris, Leon Davis, Barry Downs, and Keith Elmore. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Hickory-Grove-51-1.jpg Courtesy photo The Hickory Grove band, from left: Dave Norris, Leon Davis, Barry Downs, and Keith Elmore.