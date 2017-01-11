Scholarships open to Grayson County students

Central Kentucky Community Foundation (CKCF) will award over $110,000 in college scholarships for the 2017-18 academic year. Applications are being accepted now through March 1 for four different scholarships available to Grayson Countians.

Applying for these scholarships is made easy through Scholarship Central, an online scholarship portal located at www.ckcf4people.org. Scholarship Central is user-friendly and allows students to apply for multiple scholarships with just one application, based on eligibility.

ECTC Scholarships

Students planning to attend Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) pursuing any academic or vocational field of study are eligible to apply for the ECTC Scholarships. These scholarships are open to new and returning ECTC students, including adults returning to college.

The ECTC Scholarships are available through CKCF through generous gifts by numerous donors over many years.

Dr. Linda Mayhew STEM Scholarship

The Dr. Linda Mayhew STEM Scholarship honors the legacy in STEM education created at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College by Dr. Mayhew. She was the first faculty member hired at the college and still teaches today. Applying students should have cumulative 3.0 GPA and plan to attend ECTC in a STEM-related field of study.

Dr. Jim Owen Memorial Scholarship

The Dr. Jim Owen Memorial Scholarship was established by Nancy Lea Owen to honor the memory of her husband, Dr. Jim Owen. Dr. Jim Owen served as the first President of Elizabethtown Community College. He had a love for learning and books as well as community service.

Gourmands International Culinary Scholarship

The Gourmands International Culinary Scholarship is open to culinary students at ECTC.

Students with a cumulative 2.75 GPA who plan to attend ECTC to pursue any academic or vocational field of study are eligible to apply. Community service work is a consideration for this scholarship selection.

“Last year, CKCF awarded nearly $100,000 to over 60 regional students through Scholarship Central,” said Davette B. Swiney, CKCF President/CEO. “CKCF has been awarding scholarships for over 50 years. We are appreciative of the generous donors in our community who make educational opportunities available for more students through scholarships.”

More information on these scholarships can be found at Scholarship Central at www.ckcf4people.org.