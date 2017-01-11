Ewing elected to FSA County Committee

On Dec. 15, 2016 the Grayson County FSA Committee tabulated ballots for this year’s Grayson County Farm Service Agency (FSA) Committee election.

The current Committee is comprised of J.H. Manion and Charles Edwards; Deloris Fulkerson serves with the Committee as a female advisor.

Jack Ewing, a farm owner in the Leitchfield community, was elected to serve a three-year term beginning Jan. 18, 2017.

Ewing has operated his farming operation for 46 years. He and his wife, Connie, continue to raise cattle today.

Jack Ewing is bringing with him an extensive knowledge of farming and the farming community of Grayson County. He served 44 years as the Agriculture Extension Agent with the Grayson County Extension Office, from which he retired.

Jack Ewing will join Manion and Edwards in serving the farmers of Grayson County as a policy-making board of directors for county FSA operations.

The farmer-elected Committee system is a grassroots structure that provides local input into the administration of federal farm programs.

Within federal guidelines, the Committee establishes program criteria for farm programs, oversees local county office operations, and acts as a judgmental body in the case of program violations.

Another result of the election is that Joey Ray Stevenson was selected to serve as first alternate to Jack Ewing.

Also receiving votes in this election cycle was Ronnie Smith, who will be serving as second alternate for the central voting community in Grayson County.