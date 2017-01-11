Conservation writing, art contest winners named

Chandler Mudd, an 8th grade student at St. Paul School, has been selected as the county winner of the 2016 Conservation Writing Contest. Maggie Cox, a 5th grader at Clarkson Elementary School designed the county-winning poster for the 2016 Jim Claypool Conservation Art contest.

Kim Seaton, Chair of the Grayson County Conservation District, expressed appreciation for the cooperation and support of the Board of Education and the schools in conducting these contests.

This year, the contest was sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau and the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts to acquaint students with conservation of soil, water, and related natural resources.

A total of eight essays were written, and 96 posters were designed county-wide.

The District would like to congratulate each school that participated and each participant for doing such a great job.

There were no entries from Caneyville, Lawler, or H.W. Wilkey Elementary Schools, or the Grayson County Middle or High Schools.

Courtesy photo The top three essay entries from St. Paul Catholic School were, from left, written by Chandler Mudd, Jarek Whitworth, and Mikayla Clemons. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_100_9256.jpg Courtesy photo The top three essay entries from St. Paul Catholic School were, from left, written by Chandler Mudd, Jarek Whitworth, and Mikayla Clemons. Courtesy photo The top three poster entries from St. Paul Catholic School were submitted by, from left, Rebecca DePoyster, Amie Darst, and Aaron Darst. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_100_9263.jpg Courtesy photo The top three poster entries from St. Paul Catholic School were submitted by, from left, Rebecca DePoyster, Amie Darst, and Aaron Darst. Courtesy photo The top three poster entries from Clarkson Elementary School were submitted by, from left, Landyn Clemons, Mason Fletcher, and Maggie Cox. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_100_9265.jpg Courtesy photo The top three poster entries from Clarkson Elementary School were submitted by, from left, Landyn Clemons, Mason Fletcher, and Maggie Cox.