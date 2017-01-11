Utilities look to purchase valve machine

The Leitchfield Utilities Commission announced last Thursday, Jan. 5 that it is looking to purchase a tool later this year to replace water valves at a lower cost.

Leitchfield Utilities Superintendent Dwight Embry made the announcement during last Thursday’s regularly scheduled Utilities Commission meeting.

Embry said the valve replacement tool, priced between $40,000 and $45,000 by C. I. Thornburg, will not be needed until the weather warms in the spring, but Leitchfield Utilities is interested in it because there are several valves in the system in need of replacement.

C. I. Thornburg visited the city in December to demonstrate the equipment, replacing two 6-inch valves.

Embry said the equipment would save the utilities around $1,500 per valve replacement and replace more than 100 valves if used properly.

Currently, Leitchfield Utilities does not own its own valve replacement tool, so the replacement of a water valve costs a total of $4,700, Embry said in a previous Utilities Commission meeting.

Replacing the valve costs $3,200, and hiring a company with a valve replacement tool costs an additional $1,500.

Embry said last Thursday that Leitchfield Utilities recently informed C.I. Thornburg of its interest in purchasing the equipment.

In other business:

*Embry said that Cann-Tech has been approved as the engineer for the Highway 62 widening project.

