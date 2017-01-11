C’ville OKs community center security system

The Caneyville City Commission voted this week to purchase security cameras for the Caneyville Purple Flash Community Center.

During the regularly scheduled City Commission meeting, held on Monday, Jan. 9, Caneyville City Commissioner Scott Majors presented price quotes for the purchase of security cameras for the community center.

Majors provided a number of options for the city to consider, including four outdoor cameras and two indoor cameras from Best Buy for $868; six indoor cameras for $1,200; or two outdoor cameras and four indoor cameras for $1,200.

The outdoor cameras, he said, are battery powered, and the indoor cameras must be plugged into electrical outlets.

Majors said the city could expect to spend around $100 per year to replace the batteries for four outdoor cameras.

The cameras constantly record, save video for up to seven days, and are activated by motion or sound. They also include night vision up to 25 feet, according to Majors.

Following the presentation, the City Commission voted to purchase four battery-powered outdoor cameras and two plug-in indoor cameras (with the knowledge that one or more of the outdoor cameras may be moved inside at any time) at the cost of $868 from Best Buy.

The city is expected to make the purchase sometime in the next month.

In other business:

*Following a complaint from Caneyville resident Mark Crume about the influx of yard sales that continue for several days in the city, the City Commission tasked City Clerk Connie Gootee and City Treasurer Brenda Brown with reviewing other cities’ ordinances relating to how many yard sales per year residents are permitted to hold and how long the yard sales are permitted to last.

Gootee and Brown were also tasked with reviewing other cities’ ordinances relating to the ownership of livestock in their city limits.

They will present their findings to the City Commission at a later date.

*Friends of Caneyville High School member Marilyn Templeman said the planned date for Caneyville’s first Market Day, to be held in the Caneyville Purple Flash Community Center’s gym, is Saturday, March 11.

Templeman said she currently has about 12 vendors interested in participating in the Market Day.

*Following the city’s objection to an additional charge from Pittsburg Tank & Tower Company relating to the work on the city’s water towers, the company has since agreed to continue the work for the original cost without charging the extra expense for a diver.

Majors said the city would accept that agreement.

*It was reported that the Caneyville Volunteer Fire Department received its first two checks from the fire dues paid along with residents’ 2016 taxes.

The first check was for $42,000, and the second check was for $7,200.

*The City Commission heard the first reading of the Cross Connection Prevention Program ordinance.

