Hospital CEO asks Clarkson to go smoke-free

During its first official meeting of 2017, the City Commissioners of Clarkson addressed the issue of going smoke-free in the city.

After paying the bills and approving last month’s minutes, the commissioners were presented with the idea of going smoke-free by Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center CEO Wayne Meriwether.

“I believe in Clarkson,” said Meriwether. “Our hospital recently purchased property in Clarkson for a health clinic. So I am asking you to invest in the health of the citizens of Clarkson. We would like to see [you adopt] a smoke-free ordinance.”

Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson was quick to voice her concerns.

“I would vote no,” said Henderson. “I have a list of businesses that I have contacted and all of them on the list except three said they would not like the ordinance passed.”

The commissioners had a somewhat different opinion than Henderson and expressed concerns about the health issues.

Several also stated a concern about the commission telling business owners how to run their business.

No formal action was taken, but it was decided to draw up an ordinance and invite the public into the next meeting, to hear citizens’ opinions, at the Monday, Feb. 13 meeting.

In other business:

• Bob Vincent was named commissioner of the parks department. Joyce Bell was named commissioner of the roads department. Kay Gibson was named commissioner of the sewer and garbage department. And Ed Schott was named commissioner of the fire/police departments.

• Scotty Gore was officially sworn-in as the Clarkson City Clerk, a full-time position making $12 an hour.

• The city hall hours were changed to Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunch from noon to 12:30. Friday hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.

• Gore also asked the commission to close as a paid holiday honoring Martin Luther King Day, on Monday, Jan. 16. After much discussion, it was decided the city would operate as usual but anyone wishing to honor MLK could do so by taking the day off unpaid.

• Clarkson Fire Chief Andy Cain was granted permission to accept bids to replace one of the fire trucks.

