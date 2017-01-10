Domestic violence leads to man’s arrest

A domestic violence incident led to the arrest of a Big Clifty man on Saturday, Jan. 7.

At approximately 2:31 p.m. on Saturday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to Hughes Mill Road in Big Clifty to answer a call of a female who claimed she had been assaulted by her husband and that he was trying to kill her, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said in a news release.

The woman also claimed that her husband, 50-year-old Marcus Anderson, had fired a gunshot at her as she went out the front door and that he was inside the residence and armed with a gun, according to Chaffins.

Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith arrived on the scene and placed Anderson into custody without further incident.

GCSO Deputies then arrested Anderson and charged him with Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury, and Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.

Anderson was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

His wife, Rebecca Anderson, was treated at and subsequently released from Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, Chaffins said.

The investigation is ongoing by the GCSO.

Anderson http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Marcus-Anderson-Mugshot.jpg Anderson

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.