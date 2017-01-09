Car catches fire on Lilac Road

A car caught fire beside a residence on Lilac Road on Monday afternoon, Jan. 9.

At around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, the Leitchfield Fire Department (LFD) was called to 303 Lilac Rd. in Leitchfield on a report of a car on fire beneath a carport.

Upon arrival, LFD personnel discovered heavy smoke emanating from a 2000 Chevrolet Impala parked beneath the carport at 303 Lilac Rd.

The owner of the Chevrolet, Jason Cook, told firefighters the car had been parked under the carport for around a month and a half and had gone undriven in that time, according to Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall.

Cook also told fire department personnel that when he went to start the Chevrolet on Monday afternoon, it sounded as though something had exploded underneath the car, Duvall said.

The LFD extinguished the blaze within about 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Cook said that, after the vehicle caught on fire, he set about trying to extinguish it and was unable to call the fire department himself, but, fortunately, someone affiliated with the fire department saw the blaze from across the street and called it in.

Aside from the damage to the vehicle, only minor damage to the carport was reported as a result of the fire, Duvall said.

The LFD cleared the scene at 4:09 p.m. on Monday.

