TLRMC welcomes first baby of 2017

Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center announced this week that Casen Ray Powell was the first baby born at the local hospital in 2017.

Casen Powell was born to parents Natasha and Camren Powell, both of Leitchfield, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at 7:53 a.m.

Casen Powell weighed 7 pounds and 1.9 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length at his birth.

Casen Powell was also welcomed into the world by his siblings, Chloe and Mason Powell, and his grandparents, Greg Powell and Susan Moutardier.

OB physician Dr. Mark Lee delivered the baby, and Dr. Joe Lee served as the pediatrician on call for the delivery, making for a father/son team-up, Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (TLRMC) Director of Planning and Marketing Bill Oldham said.

Additionally, numerous local individuals and businesses donated items for Casen Powell and his family. They include TLRMC Gift Shop; the Grayson County school system; Leitchfield Pediatric Clinic; Stephanie Geary; Fuller Physical Therapy; Simply Splendid; Championship Auto; Doctors Lee, Buck, and Lee; Walmart; and the Grayson County News-Gazette.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

