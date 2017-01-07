Task Force updates on trail plans

The Grayson County Trail Town Task Force met this week to discuss the progress on local bike trails, as well as a proposed Taylor Fork Trail through the middle of Leitchfield.

Led by Grayson County Tourism Executive Director Anya Turpin, the Trail Town Task Force plans to request permission from the Grayson County Fiscal Court later this month to build the “Taylor Fork Trail” in the valley below the Grayson County Judicial Center.

The proposed Taylor Fork Trail would be three miles long and built on 33 acres of county-owned property, Turpin said.

The main line of the trail would be multi-use (biking, walking, running, etc.) and suitable for any skill level, but would branch off into more advanced, technical trails, according to Turpin.

The Task Force’s long-term goal is to create a spur to connect the trail beside Goodwin Lane and alongside Wallace Avenue in Leitchfield, Turpin said.

Additionally, if the Task Force could receive permission to build on hospital-owned property, Turpin said, there could also be an access point to the trail from the hospital parking lot.

The Task Force will present its proposal for the Taylor Fork Trail at the Friday, Jan. 20 Fiscal Court meeting and is accepting letters of support from anyone interested in the project, as well.

In regards to the proposed Kentucky Caves Trail—which would be 70 miles of multi-use trails from Louisville through Breckinridge County to Rough River and Barren County, with about 35 miles of trails in Grayson County—the Trail Town Task Force is coordinating with the Kentucky Mountain Bike Association (KyMBA) to provide training for individuals who wish to serve as “trail stewards.”

Trail stewards will be individuals who are especially invested in the construction and maintenance of a safe and enjoyable local trail system.

“This is a Grayson County project and needs to be developed by Grayson County stewards,” Turpin said.

With that in mind, Grayson County Tourism and KyMBA will host in-depth training sessions on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Vince Carman, of KyMBA, said participants will learn trail design concepts as well as the skills necessary to lead other volunteers on trail work days.

Space for the course is limited to the first 10 registered participants, and there will be a $50 course fee, which includes the cost of a $40 workbook and a $10 donation to the construction of the trail.

To register for the trail steward training, call Turpin at 270-259-2735.

Additionally, the Task Force is exploring options for fundraising for the purchase of trail construction tools.

Turpin suggested establishing a GoFundMe account, with the goal of raising $2,000 for this purpose.

The local Lincoln Trails chapter of KyMBA will collect donations as a non-profit organization, and all funds donated in Grayson County will benefit the work done in Grayson County.

Individuals interested in more information about the proposed trails are invited to attend a public presentation, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. at the Centre on Main.

Carman and Turpin will speak about the progress of the proposed trails, and representatives from Rough River, Nolin Lake, and Camp Loucon have been invited to participate, as well.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

