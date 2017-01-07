Embry named Mayor Pro Tem

The Leitchfield City Council voted Tuesday night, Jan. 3 to name City Councilmember Rick Embry Leitchfield Mayor Pro Tem.

The decision regarding who would be the next Mayor Pro Tem came before the City Council during its meeting on Tuesday.

City Councilmember Kelly Stevenson said that, historically, the City Council has appointed the recipient of the most votes to be Mayor Pro Tem (the individual who assumes mayoral duties in the event of a mayor’s absence).

In keeping with tradition, Stevenson motioned to appoint Embry, whom received the most votes in the 2016 City Council election, to be Leitchfield’s newest Mayor Pro Tem.

For the past three terms (2010 through 2016), Margaret Fey served as Mayor Pro Tem and congratulated Embry on his achievement, before seconding Stevenson’s motion.

The City Council then voted to appoint Embry Mayor Pro Tem.

Embry, who has previously served two terms on the City Council, as well as one five-year term on the Leitchfield Utilities Commission, said, “I look forward to working with the community to make it a better place.”

In other business:

*United Way of Central Kentucky President and CEO Megan Stith addressed the City Councilmembers to inform them that, after more than a decade in development, the 2-1-1 service now connects residents in United Way of Central Kentucky’s region of Hardin, Breckinridge, Grayson, LaRue, and Meade Counties with one-stop access to community resources.

The three-digit phone number (2-1-1) provides information about health and human services free of charge and in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Kentucky-based call specialists provide confidential referrals to those who call the hotline using a centralized listing of services.

Stith said there are currently 1,600 resources in the reference listing, and 300 of those serve Grayson County.

This service directory is available to the public through United Way of Central Kentucky’s website, www.unitedwayck.org.

This feature allows nonprofit agencies to access the same resources when making referrals and is open to those who are not comfortable reaching out for help in person.

*The City Council entered into executive session to discuss a potential land purchase.

Upon returning from executive session, Thomason said the city is looking to purchase a lot, but no action was taken Tuesday on this matter.

Thomason said the city will continue to observe the property, which is concerning the Leitchfield Police Department.

*The City Council approved a change order for McNutt Construction in the amount of $8,000 for the Public Works Administration Building for a direct PO.

Leitchfield Mayor William Thomason said this sum has already been paid, but by changing the vendor, it will save the city from paying sales tax.

*The City Council voted to remove former City Finance Officer Erin Embry (who resigned last year) from the city checking accounts and add City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Woosley to them.

*Thomason said the city hired Patty Downs this week to serve as the new Leitchfield Accounts Payable Clerk.

*The City Council approved the bond amounts of the City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Officer in the amounts of $500,000 each.

*The City Council approved designating The Cecilian Bank to be the city’s bank depository by Executive Order.

