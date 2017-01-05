Teen arrested for vehicle thefts, arson

A 19-year-old from Caneyville was arrested and charged with vehicle theft, arson, and criminal mischief on Thursday, Jan. 5.

At 6:10 a.m. on Thursday, the Leitchfield Police Department (LPD) was dispatched to Grayson County High School in reference to a vehicle that was causing damage to property.

According to a news release from LPD Detective Kevin Smith, a subject who lived nearby was walking his dog and heard a vehicle striking fences, spinning tires, and entering the baseball field and football field areas.

The caller identified the vehicle as a truck with a toolbox mounted on the bed.

While officers were en route to the area, Grayson County Central Dispatch advised of a report that a 1997 GMC pickup truck with a toolbox mounted on the bed had just been stolen from a residence in Caneyville, the release states.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered numerous areas with significant damage that had been caused by the vehicle, which was not at the scene, Smith said.

Officers then searched the area and surrounding areas for the vehicle, and at 7:00 a.m., LPD Officer Greg Whobrey observed a vehicle that was on fire behind the National Guard Armory.

The Leitchfield Fire Department was immediately dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Whobrey then advised that a male subject was walking from the area, and LPD officers and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies located the subject, Jordan M. Gray, 19, of Caneyville, behind a building at a residence on Bob Wells Road, Smith said.

Officers determined that the vehicle, a 2000 Ford Box Van Truck, had been intentionally set on fire and stolen from the lot of R L Smith Co. Inc., according to Smith.

The Ford was ruled a total loss as a result of the blaze, and the fire also damaged a vehicle in the armory lot.

The stolen 1997 GMC truck was located behind a residence located on Glenn Road and had also sustained extensive damage, Smith said.

Gray was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Auto – $500 or More but Under $10,000; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Auto – $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000; Arson, 2nd Degree; and three counts of Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree.

The GCSO is currently investigating additional incidents in the Caneyville area that may also be related to this incident.

The case is currently still under investigation and additional charges are pending, Smith said.

