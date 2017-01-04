GCSO searching for missing juvenile

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old female juvenile from Grayson County.

Stephanie Pelfrey was last seen around the Wilderness Road area off of Grayson Springs Road in Clarkson around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Pelfrey is described as a white female, who is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs. She has red hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Pelfrey or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-3024 or his or her local law enforcement agency.

Courtesy photo Stephanie Pelfrey http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Stephanie-Pelfrey.jpg Courtesy photo Stephanie Pelfrey

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.