Alliance seeks superheroes

The Grayson County Alliance is seeking superheroes to help save local families from hunger by contributing to its annual fundraising effort for the Grayson County food pantry.

One in six Kentuckians is hungry, and when a person is hungry, many facets of his or her life, such as school or work, suffer as a result, Food Pantry Director Debbie Childress said.

“When [donors] give to us, they really are rescuing families,” said Childress.

The Grayson County Alliance (GCA) Food Pantry is a 501 c(3) non-profit organization and works to address the hunger needs of Grayson Countians.

But, as a non-profit, “we depend on the generosity of our community to make this happen,” Childress said.

The average Grayson County family consists of 2.6 individuals, and, on average, over 2,800 meals are required annually to meet a family of this size’s needs, said Childress.

A one-time donation of $50 to the food pantry can provide more than 140 meals, and, Childress said, $20 per month can provide about 70 meals.

“The impact is so great,” said Childress. “And every dollar stays in Grayson County.”

While the food pantry is grateful for and will accept donations of non-perishable food items, it also has a need for monetary donations to not only purchase food items for those in need, but also, in partnership with the other GCA programs, provide services that will help Grayson Countians on the path to self-sufficiency, according to Childress.

“We don’t want to be a hand-out; we want to be a hand-up,” said Childress.

Having said that, Childress assures that the food pantry will not stray from its core mission of feeding the hungry, but, instead, the GCA has begun to offer additional services, such as its recent legal counsel workshop.

The new year will also bring with it some new additions to the GCA, including a planned retail store to help fund the food pantry, according to Childress.

To contribute to the Grayson County Alliance, visit www.gc-alliance.com and click the “Donate” button, or mail a check to GCA, P.O. Box 57, Leitchfield, KY 42755.

The GCA will give tax receipts to donors.

Food Pantry begins annual fundraising effort

