TLRMC Festival of Trees raises $1.1k

Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center’s annual Festival of Trees auction raised more than $1,100 for the Grayson County Relay for Life last month.

Approximately $1,102 were raised for the local Relay for Life from the third annual Festival of Trees holiday fundraiser, according to Rose Mary Goins, a Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (TLRMC) employee and Relay event leader.

Goins said this sum was slightly less than the funds raised from last year’s event, but is average for the event as a whole.

13 Christmas trees, wreaths, and other decorative items were prepared and donated by the various departments of the local hospital for the Festival of Trees and placed up for public bid in a silent auction, and all 13 items were sold, Goins said.

TLRMC Relay team officials will likely begin sending out notices to hospital employees and departments earlier this year to ensure ample participation, as well, said Goins.

The next major Grayson County Relay for Life fundraiser is still in the planning stages following a break for the holiday season, but individuals wishing to contribute to the local Relay or the American Cancer Society, which the event benefits, may do so anytime by visiting relay.acsevents.org and searching for the Relay for Life of Grayson County.

Those wishing to make a donation may also do so by contacting Goins directly by calling the hospital at 270-259-9400 or her cell phone at 270-287-8400.

“Frequently, we have people do that,” Goins said, of individuals’ donating directly to the local Relay.

The 2017 Relay for Life of Grayson County will be held on Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. at Grayson County Middle School.

Meetings for local Relay for Life teams will begin this month and will be held on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Centre on Main.

http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Festival-of-Trees-3.jpg

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.