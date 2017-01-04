GC Schools earn state communications honors

Grayson County Schools brought home multiple awards in state competition from the annual OASIS Awards banquet held recently in Owensboro, and sponsored by the Kentucky School Public Relations Association.

The OASIS awards recognize communication and public relations efforts by school districts throughout Kentucky. Categories include writing, publications, photography, special events, electronic communications and new this year, innovations in communication.

Distinguished, or 1st place honors went to the district for its updated website, and an online Social Media Directory that debuted late last school year.

District Public Information Officer Caryn Lewis brought home top awards for Discover Grayson County Schools, a feature published in the Grayson County News-Gazette’s annual magazine. Lewis also earned first place in Feature Photography.

Clarkson Elementary received Distinguished honors in special events for the school’s 70s-themed parade that celebrated Unbridled Learning achievement.

The district earned Proficient, or 2nd place awards, for an internal communication program. Lewis was awarded in both news release and news photography categories. The Transportation department was recognized for a driver recruitment brochure.

The district also earned a certificate of achievement for a rotating-message billboard near Grayson County High School.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Grayson County Schools has received OASIS honors from KYSPRA.

By Don Brown donaldbrown@civitasmedia.com

