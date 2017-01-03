Convicted felon arrested after fleeing police

A convicted felon wielding a handgun was arrested after allegedly running from a Leitchfield Police Department traffic stop on Monday afternoon, Jan. 2.

Leitchfield Police Department (LPD) Sergeant Brandon Cook said he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in front of Embry’s Bike Shop, located at 602 North Main St. in Leitchfield, on Monday.

When he did so, a male passenger, wearing shorts and a grey hoodie and wielding a visible firearm and holster, jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, Cook said.

The male passenger, 29-year-old William Agrinsoni-Gonzalez, of Leitchfield, ran up Floyd Street, behind Core-Mark, toward railroad tracks, and was apprehended at the railroad tracks, according to Cook.

Agrinsoni-Gonzalez was arrested after a short struggle and charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Resisting Arrest; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on Foot); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was then taken to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center for treatment before being lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

Law enforcement later recovered the gun and some drug-related items, Cook said.

As a result of the arrest, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at Agrinsoni-Gonzalez’s residence and located some drug-related items, according to Cook.

Additionally, the driver of the vehicle Cook stopped, Julia Rix, was cited for No Seatbelt; Obstructed Windshield; and Failure to Notify Address Change to the Department of Transportation.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the LPD with this incident.

Agrinsoni-Gonzalez http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Agrinsoni-Gonzalez-Mugshot.jpg Agrinsoni-Gonzalez

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.