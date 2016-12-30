District Judge Embry publicly reprimanded

46th District Judge Shan Embry was publicly reprimanded by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 27 following a June incident in which she reportedly threatened two girls with foster care if they did not go on vacation with their father.

According to the public reprimand issued by the Judicial Conduct Commission, Embry, a Leitchfield resident, waived formal proceedings, agreed to the disposition made in the order, and “fully cooperated in the matter.”

The reprimand states the Commission received information during a preliminary investigation that, on June 20, 2016, Embry had an ex parte discussion with an attorney representing the father of two young girls regarding a case.

An ex parte discussion occurs when a party to a case, or someone involved with a party, talks to the judge about the issues in the case without the other parties’ knowledge.

During the ex parte conversation, the father’s attorney alleged that the daughters were refusing to go on a vacation with their father, the reprimand states.

Later that same day, the mother of the girls and her current husband appeared before Embry in a forcible detainer case unrelated to the aforementioned case, according to the reprimand.

“Without providing a hearing or an opportunity to respond, Judge Embry ordered the mother to convince her daughters to go on vacation with their father or be held in contempt,” the ruling states.

When the attorney for the mother returned to the courtroom and informed Embry the girls wanted to speak with her, Embry “refused and threatened to place them in foster care if they did not go on vacation with their father,” according to the official reprimand.

Embry later called the girls to the bench and “demanded they tell her whether it would be vacation or foster care,” the reprimand states.

After the girls agreed to go on vacation, Embry also told them that, if she received a report they misbehaved on vacation, “they would visit her again and they would like it even less,” the reprimand reads.

The Judicial Conduct Commission concluded that Embry’s conduct violated SCR 4.020(1)(b)(i) “and that she engaged in misconduct in office.”

The Commission further concluded that Embry violated SCR 4.300 and the relevant portions of the following Canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct:

Canon 1, which requires judges to maintain high standards of conduct and uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary.

Canon 2A, which requires judges to respect and comply with the law and act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.

Canon 3B(4), which requires judges to be dignified and courteous to litigants, jurors, witnesses, lawyers, and others with whom the judge deals in an official capacity.

Canon 3B(7), which requires judges to give every person who has a legal interest in a proceeding, or that person’s lawyer, the right to be heard according to law and prohibits judges from engaging in ex parte communications except in certain circumstances.

Canon 3B(8), which requires a judge to dispose of a matter promptly, efficiently, and fairly.

Embry is the Division 2 District Court Judge for Kentucky’s 46th Judicial District, which consists of Breckinridge, Grayson, and Meade Counties.

http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_C151QP01003C.jpg

Judge ‘threatened’ girls with foster care

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.