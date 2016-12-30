City smoking ordinance starts Jan. 1

The ordinance prohibiting smoking inside public places in Leitchfield will officially go into effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

The ordinance makes it unlawful to smoke in an enclosed public place in the City of Leitchfield in which “the public is normally permitted to be present whether for business or non-business purposes.”

The ordinance also prohibits the use of any electronic smoking devices in enclosed public places in the city.

The ordinance, per a summary prepared by City Attorney Kenneth Smart, was established after the City Council “…found that secondhand smoke is hazardous to the health of those exposed to it.”

The ordinance requires that “No Smoking” signs be displayed anywhere that smoking is prohibited, and free signs are available at Leitchfield City Hall.

The following places will be exempt from the Leitchfield smoking ordinance: Private residences/dwellings, with the exception of those used for childcare, adult daycare, or healthcare purposes; hotel and motel rooms designated as smoking rooms; private clubs (such as American Legion Post 81); nursing homes and long-term care facilities provided that they have isolated areas that do not permit infiltration of smoke into other areas of their facilities.

The ordinance also states that the owner or operator of an establishment, facility, or outdoor area in which smoking is not prohibited may declare the areas under his or her control as non-smoking.

The Leitchfield Police Department, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, or Kentucky State Police will enforce the ordinance, and notice of the provisions of the ordinance will be provided to all applicants for a business license in the City of Leitchfield.

Per the summary, the penalties for violating the ordinance will be as follows:

1. “A person who smokes in an area where smoking is prohibited shall be guilty of a Violation, punishable by a fine not exceeding fifty dollars ($50) plus court costs.”

2. “A person who owns, manages, operates or otherwise controls a facility in which smoking is prohibited by this Ordinance and who willingly fails to prohibit smoking shall be guilty of a Violation punishable by: (1) a fine not exceeding one hundred dollars ($100.00) plus court costs for a first violation; (2) a fine not exceeding two hundred dollars ($200.00) plus court costs for a second violation within one year of the first violation date; (3) a fine not exceeding two hundred and fifty dollars ($250.00) plus court costs for each additional violation within one year of the second violation.

The Leitchfield City Council, in a 4-1 vote, adopted the city smoking ordinance on Monday, Sept. 19.

Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell voted against the ordinance, and Margaret Fey was absent from the Sept. 19 meeting due to illness and could not vote.

Leitchfield Mayor William Thomason said, on Sept. 19, the delay in enacting the ordinance until Jan. 1 was to allow those who will be affected by it sufficient time to plan and prepare.

