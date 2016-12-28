Woman airlifted after Falls crash

A Leitchfield woman was airlifted by an emergency helicopter following a car crash on Falls of Rough Road on Tuesday night, Dec. 27.

Grayson County Central Dispatch received the call about the crash at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Prior to the crash, a 2000 Chevrolet four-door, driven by Brenda Saylor, 68, of Leitchfield, was travelling southbound on Falls of Rough Road when it left the roadway and went into a ditch, according to responding Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joey Beasley.

The Chevrolet continued in the ditch for about 200 yards before striking a culvert, going airborne for several feet, crashing into the ground, and rolling several times, Beasley said.

The Chevrolet came to a rest right-side-up and facing northbound between the 10,000 and 11,000 blocks of Falls of Rough Road, according to Beasley.

Saylor was transported from the scene by Grayson County Emergency Medical Services (GCEMS) to Rough River Dam State Resort Park, and, from there, she was airlifted by Air Evac Lifeteam to receive further medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash, Beasley said.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.