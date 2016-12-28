Semi burns in Caneyville

Flames ravaged a semi parked behind the parkway Marathon in Caneyville on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28.

At around 10:46 a.m. on Wednesday, the Leitchfield Fire Department was called to the parkway Marathon, located at 611 Morgantown Rd., to provide mutual aid for the Caneyville Volunteer Fire Department on a burning semi tractor.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the Freightliner semi tractor, which was parked in the rear of the parking lot, away from any structures and other vehicles.

The fire was extinguished within about 20 to 25 minutes, and, Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall said, fortunately did not spread to the two recently filled fuel tanks.

No injuries were reported, and the Freightliner did not have a trailer attached to it.

Duvall said the driver of the semi, whose name was not released at press time, informed fire department personnel that he had been having trouble with the electronics in the dashboard, so firefighters believe the blaze was likely electrical in nature.

Prior to the fire, the driver had just filled the Freightliner’s fuel tanks and gone into the Marathon, during which time, the semi caught fire, Duvall said.

The Caneyville Water and Sewer Department also responded to the scene of the fire.

Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette The tractor portion of a semi caught fire behind the parkway Marathon in Caneyville on Wednesday. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Caneyville-Semi-Fire-1-1.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette The tractor portion of a semi caught fire behind the parkway Marathon in Caneyville on Wednesday. Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Members of the Caneyville and Leitchfield fire departments battled a blaze that ravaged a semi tractor Wednesday morning. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Caneyville-Semi-Fire-2-1.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Members of the Caneyville and Leitchfield fire departments battled a blaze that ravaged a semi tractor Wednesday morning. Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Smoke billows from a burned semi tractor parked behind the parkway Marathon in Caneyville on Wednesday. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Caneyville-Semi-Fire-3-1.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Smoke billows from a burned semi tractor parked behind the parkway Marathon in Caneyville on Wednesday.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

