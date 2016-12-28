Tourism mulls marketing partnership

The Leitchfield and Grayson County tourism commissions are looking to partner on marketing in the near future.

The Leitchfield Tourism Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 27 discussed potentially hiring Heartland Communications, out of Elizabethtown, to design and develop a new central landing web page for both Leitchfield and Grayson County tourism.

Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson said she and Grayson County Tourism Executive Director Anya Turpin had previously met with Heartland Communications to discuss this matter.

The goal, Johnson said, is to transfer the Leitchfield and Grayson County tourism domains from Jason Dupin to a professional company, such as Heartland Communications, which is already used by the Grayson County Chamber of Commerce.

The proposed project would include the design, development, and launch of a unified landing page for the two tourism commissions that would provide a shared calendar of both city and county events and links to the individual Leitchfield Tourism and Grayson County Tourism websites, according to Johnson.

Heartland Communications would charge $1,840 for this work, plus an additional $300 per year to host the domain names, Johnson said.

Leitchfield Tourism Commission Chairman Ryan Bratcher, who also serves on the Grayson County Tourism Commission, said County Tourism will discuss the funds it could contribute to this project should it move forward.

The decision on what action to take regarding this matter was tabled until the next Leitchfield Tourism Commission meeting to allow time for Grayson County Tourism to discuss it.

In other business:

*Taylor, Polson & Company, PSC, presented the Leitchfield Tourism Commission’s audit report for the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

The audit report was a clean, unmodified opinion that showed no internal control or compliance issues.

Additionally, the audit report states Leitchfield Tourism’s revenues were up and expenses were down this past fiscal year, making its final budget favorable over its original budget.

The Tourism Commission voted to accept the audit report as presented.

*Johnson said there were between 45 and 50 displays at this year’s Christmas in the Park, and some of them took “heavy hits” from the after-Christmas winds.

Additionally, Johnson said, the Grayson County Detention Center’s Christmas in the Park display was vandalized.

*American Legion Post 81 Veterans Memorial Park now has about 400 memorial pavers on display, and new flags and security cameras have been installed, as well.

*Leitchfield Tourism will participate in two upcoming trade shows, one in Louisville from Jan. 25-29 and another in Owensboro from Feb. 3-5.

*Johnson said Leitchfield Tourism and Leitchfield Aquatic Center have received approval to place brochures in eight welcome centers.

*Johnson reported that revenue from the Leitchfield Restaurant Tax increased this past year.

